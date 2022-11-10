BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Bethlehem Planning Commission reviewed two land developments in Thursday’s planning meeting. Both development’s plans were approved to move forward.

The first of the two presented developments is a three-story, 36-unit apartment building to be erected at 2854 Linden Street. The second proposed development, with no current address, consists of a four-unit, two bed, two bath townhome rental project on the corner of Frankfurt and Pulaski Streets.

Thursday’s presented plan of 2854 Linden contained a revision which calls for the planting of Green Giant trees along the east and south property lines to act as a buffer between the apartment building and neighboring homes. The revision came after neighbors voiced their concerns about headlights shining into their homes to the developers.

According to Duane Wagner, the real estate advisor representing the owners, Green Giant trees grow to 12-15 feet in diameter and up to 50 feet tall.

“The city forester likes them,” Wagner said. “They provide a nice natural buffer and visual screening along property lines.”

Darlene Heller, the city’s Director of Planning, noted their recommendation to include solid fencing, at least until the trees grow in.

“A four-foot solid fence is often helpful,” Heller mentioned to which Wagner replied, “We’re trying to avoid creating an intermediate problem with a fence where we can do a long-term solution from the get-go. And these trees grow at a rate of 2 to 3 feet a year so they’ll grow pretty quickly.”

Wagner confirmed the plans to install the trees sooner rather than later. “Once that area is graded, and can receive the landscaping, we’ll put them in so if we can get a six-month jump on being able to have them stabilized and start growing, we’d want to do that, he said.

An additional revision in the current plan that was presented with much debate on Thursday is the positioning of the building which now has the rear facing Linden Street while the front faces the parking lot.

“The preference would be for it to be parallel to Kutztown Road, but the zoning relief we received had the building oriented parallel to linden,” Wagner said.

Heller cited the request from the commission for the developer to ensure there are elements in the design of the building that would incorporate features from the front be included in the rear so the Linden Street side has a front facing feel as well.

“At the end of the day we’re making a significant investment. We have to lease the property so we intend to make it attractive,” replied Wagner.

The approval to move the plan forward is contingent upon the official approval from the city forester and the planning department for the proposed revision of the landscape plan adding the Green Giant trees. The developer will also need to continue its discussion with city staff to develop an attractive western façade to the structure.

The meeting then moved to the approval of the townhome development planned for a 90 x 100 impervious lot one block east of Liberty High School, on the corner of Frankfurt and Pulaski streets.

According to Dominic Villani, a representative who spoke on behalf of the lot’s owner, the lot is a “junkyard” now, and for a number of years, contained trailers, RVs and other equipment used for the prior owner’s business, Sabo’s Service Center on Linden Street.

Villani said the original plan was to develop the lot into a 3-story apartment building, but the design changed course to the proposed 4-unit townhouse project which fronts east on Frankfurt with parking on the Pulaski street side. The project will decrease impervious coverage by implementing green space according to Villani.

Chair Melosky concluded the meeting by commenting on Villani’s expertise referencing a recently approved development of his on Eaton Avenue.

“I drove by [Eaton], and it’s nice to see when projects like that get approved. Shovels are in the ground, and things are getting done. It looks great over there so I commend you on that,” Melosky affirmed.