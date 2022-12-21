U. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. – Two housing subdivisions were among the projects reviewed Wednesday night by the Upper Macungie Township Planning Commission.

First, planners granted final land development plan approval for the Glenlivet Drive W extension and residential subdivision. The subdivision is located at 8363 Main St., 8557 Main St. and 1260 Church St.

The plan calls for 52 single-family homes, as part of the Lehigh Hills project. The project will feature also the construction of waterlines, sanitary and storm sewer, access driveways, roadway improvements and stormwater management facilities.

The Lehigh Hills housing development was approved by supervisors in April 2019.

Fallbrooke subdivision

The planning commission also granted final land development plan approval for the Fallbrooke subdivision, located at 9160 Schantz Road and 410 Twin Ponds Road. Both properties border Parkland School District's Veterans Memorial Elementary School on all sides.

The proposal calls for a 90-lot single-family subdivision. The project is in the township's R1-Rural Residential Zoning District.

Fogelsville Elementary

In other news, a plan seeking preliminary/final land development approval for parking and driveway improvements at Fogelsville Elementary School was tabled at the applicant's request. The school is located at 312 S. Route 100.

The applicant, Parkland School District, had planned to seek relief to expand access for student busing and to create additional parking. Those expansions includes the parking lot and modifying the driveway access to allow for better circulation for cars, buses and emergency services.

Other business

Also during Wednesday's meeting, planners granted Air Products relief from a project requirement for a pedestrian easement throughout the company's former headquarter site for pathways. Air Products officials told planners there were "no feasible means" to comply with this condition due to existing railroad and PPL Corp. easements.