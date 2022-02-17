FORKS TWP., Pa. – Two commercial projects planned for Sullivan Trail appeared in front of the Forks Township Board of Supervisors Thursday night for waivers needed to move forward.
The project at 1900 Sullivan Trail will include a Chipotle restaurant, veterinary clinic, credit union and several other businesses. The developer, Posh Properties, received several waivers for survey data, stormwater management and tree planting.
A township ordinance would have required that 1.25 acres of the site be set aside as open space, and several of the supervisors said that it would be of benefit to have that acreage added to the adjacent Forks Community Park.
However, Seth Gahman, engineer for the project, said that giving up that much room on the site would mean the project could not be built as planned. He asked the board to grant a waiver to pay a fee instead of ceding the land.
The board approved the waiver 3-2 with Supervisors Kelly Keegan and Tim Hughes opposed.
Starbucks
The other project, a proposed Starbucks planned for 1504 Sullivan Trail, needed board approval for too-narrow a grass buffer between its parking lot and sidewalk.
While the board approved the plan, Vice Chairman Dan Martyak expressed concern that the popular coffee shop was going to bring more traffic to the already busy area around where Sullivan Trail meets West Elizabeth Avenue and that narrowing the pedestrian space could cause problems.
"It's our most dangerous intersection," he said, "and we're going to compromise the sidewalk to put in a Starbucks?"
Board member salaries
Also at the meeting, Keegan requested that the board add a discussion of board member salaries to the next meeting's agenda. She said that the current rate of $3,149 is what the state mandates for townships of under 5,000 residents.
However, she said, the population of Forks is growing rapidly and is already beyond that. She stressed that the pay increase would not apply to sitting supervisors and would only take effect after the next election.