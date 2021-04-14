ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Plans for a new science center in downtown Allentown are moving closer to completion.
The Da Vinci Science Center on Wednesday released the latest renderings of exhibit plans, and announced PPL Corporation would be the title sponsor to the new building.
The new facility will be called the Da Vinci Science Center at the PPL Pavilion.
It'll replace a current parking lot, with entrances on Hamilton Street and Eighth Street.
Partners say they've already raised more than $37 million of their $72 million campaign.
The new state-of-the-art facility is a step closer to bringing a big boost to downtown Allentown.
"The new science center will create permanent jobs, provide education for the growing STEM jobs across the region, and serve as the local resource, where youth and parents can spend time together," said Allentown Mayor Ray O'Connell.
The 67,000-square-foot center will provide proximity to 16,000 children in the school district, and offer hands-on learning.
"Our children are learning more in STEM when they are able to interact and engage with the learning material," said Thomas Parker, superintendent of the Allentown School District.
Plans will come to life through multiple exhibits in triple the space of Da Vinci's current Cedar Crest facility.
Curiosity Hall will pay homage to Leonardo Da Vinci, the inspiration behind the center.
The Science in the Making exhibit will highlight people and products of the region.
Upstairs, people will get to see live animals and plants up close in the Lehigh River Watershed.
You'll end in the My Body exhibit, which will include a larger-than-life immersive human body experience.
Current plans call for groundbreaking next spring, with the center set to open in spring 2024.