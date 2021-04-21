SOUTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. – South Whitehall Township's Board of Commissioners deadlocked Wednesday on considering a zoning change that would clear the way for a new Wawa.
That was early in a 4-hour-and-22-minute meeting that bogged down over audits and the process of selecting a commissioner to replace Matthew Mobilio, who resigned earlier, citing board tension. That has resulted in a third open commissioner seat in the fall election.
The Wawa gridlock leaves the proposal for the convenience store and gas station at Route 309 and Chapmans Road in limbo.
The township zoning code bars gas stations from being within 1,500 feet of each other. Attorney Erich Schoch, representing Wawa, said in December that the rule is an outdated safety prohibition. The proposed change would allow stations closer to each other if they are at intersections and separated by a road. The proposed Wawa is near another station.
The vote to advertise the potential change failed, 2-2, with President Christina "Tori" Morgan and Joseph Setton voting to proceed, while Michael Wolk and Diane Kelly voted no.
Wolk said amending the zoning code for one property would not be appropriate. He suggested Wawa pursue a variance for the site.
"Why should South Whitehall Township make this change, which would have a sweeping change across the township, as opposed to a variance for just this one case?" he asked.
Kelly agreed. She said the current ordinance sets a standard for South Whitehall not to have multiple stations at intersections. She added that changing zoning during a review of the township's comprehensive plan is not appropriate.
Schoch said Wednesday that few areas of the township are suitable for such development, so revising the ordinance would have minimal effect.
Morgan asked that Wawa be allowed to make its case and then a decision could be made. Wednesday night was not the time to review the merits of the proposal, she said.
Former commissioner Mark Pinsley, who is now the Lehigh County controller, called in to the virtual meeting to question whether Kelly could vote on the issue because she also sits on the township planning commission.
"There is no ethical violation here," said Bethlehem attorney Leo DeVito Jr., acting as solicitor for the zoning issue.
The vote failed along lines seen at the last meeting: Morgan and Setton against Wolk and Kelly. Mobilio often voted with Morgan and Setton for a 3-2 majority.
Commissioner vacancies
Solicitor Jennifer Alderfer said Mobilio's departure means a third spot will be available on the board in the fall election. There is not enough time to add candidates in the May primary, so the Republican and Democratic parties will each be asked to submit a candidate for the November election.
Morgan said 10 people have applied for the Mobilio vacancy. That appointee will serve through this year only.
Among the applicants are:
- Dean Browning, a former Lehigh County commissioner.
- Bill McNair of the township planning commission.
- Lee Solt, an alternate on the zoning board.
- Tom Utsch, who finished fourth in a race for three seats in 2019.
- Thomas Johns, a candidate in the Democratic primary for commissioner.
Outstanding audits
The familiar topic of late audits consumed much of Wednesday's meeting. South Whitehall has 10 years of audits outstanding. Wolk said the extent of the gap was not known until he and Diane Kelly contacted the state government in January.
As the debate went on, Morgan said if Wolk was claiming the full audit problem was not revealed until this year, he was telling "an out-and-out lie."
"As you typically do, you put a lot of words in my mouth," Wolk said, adding that he did not want to get into "a personal squabble." He asked for a public workshop meeting to be held to review the status of audits and what went wrong earlier.
"We are all in this together as a township," Morgan said. She said South Whitehall's staff is completing the work, and blamed the audit gap on an embezzlement, along with software and personnel changes.
A former township employee was sentenced to jail in 2015 for embezzlement.
Morgan said Wolk and Kelly did not uncover anything new, and she objected to commissioners calling the state without involving township staff.
"What I said is correct," Wolk said. "We did not know that there were 10 years of outstanding audits until Diane Kelly contacted the (Pennsylvania Department of Community & Economic Development) on January 13."
Eventually, Morgan asked Wolk, "What is your endgame here?"
"I want better communication to the full board," Wolk said.
"We have discussed this issue over and over again at several meetings," Setton said. He said he is confident in the staff and did not need more meetings to talk about audits.
At one point, an anonymous commenter asked the board to move on, and Morgan said the extended conversation was becoming "painful."
Several residents also weighed in on the audits, some more than once. Among them were Monica Hodges and David Kennedy, who are running in the Republican primary election for commissioner, as is Morgan. On the Democratic side, Setton and Johns are running.