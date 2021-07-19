BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. – Development plans are on hold at the site of a salvage yard in Bethlehem Township.
Appearing before the Bethlehem Township Board of Commissioners Monday night, attorney Stan Margle, representing Highview Commercial LLC of Red Bank, New Jersey, asked that the sketch plan review of 4406 Easton Ave. be withdrawn.
The property is under agreement for purchase, pending township approval of the plan and environmental testing, Margle said. The applicant has submitted a sketch plan for a convenience store with fueling and a three-story apartment building with 36 units.
The property, across the street from Blue Grillhouse, is in the General Commercial zoning district and the Commercial Enhancement Overlay district.
Margle noted that a Sheetz store has been considered for the location but the chain is taking a closer look after receiving feedback from the township's planning commission. The development may end up being a Sheetz with residential or all residential, he said.
Grace Church Bethlehem
In other business, the board passed a resolution granting the conditional final land development plan for Grace Church Bethlehem to build a 35,600-square-foot church on a 24-acre site at 4301 Hecktown Road.
The church, whose congregation worships at Bethlehem Catholic High School, wants to build a permanent facility to host services.
The planning commission recommended conditional approval in January.