BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A local developer has cleared a legal hurdle in his plans to build a psychiatric hospital in Bethlehem.
Abe Atiyeh has long proposed to build an 80-bed psychiatric hospital at Center Street and Dewberry Avenue, near Bethlehem Catholic High School.
City planners had voted against it because they considered it a treatment center, which is not permitted by the property's institutional zoning, so Atiyeh appealed it in court.
Last week, Pennsylvania's Commonwealth Court overturned the city's decision. That means plans can now move forward again.