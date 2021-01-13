Recently the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, as well as other government agencies, called for loosening the restrictions of those eligible for the coronavirus vaccine.
"As soon as we get the vaccine, as quickly as we can, we are distributing it and giving it to patients," said Dr. Timothy Friel with the Lehigh Valley Health Network.
In anticipation of more doses being released, area health networks are adding mass vaccination sites. Lehigh Valley Health Network has been setting up tents at Dorney Park, a place they've used before.
"In our busiest season of the year of the H1N1 pandemic we vaccinated almost 20,000 people in two days at our site at Dorney Park and Coca Cola Park," Friel said.
Many say there is no start date for when sites will open.
The Bethlehem Health Bureau will also be administering the vaccine, and the city teamed up with app developer UBMe to help coordinate appointments. The app will also help healthcare providers monitor people as they wait the required 15 minutes after receiving the shot.
"They'll be checking in using our app to get additional safety protocols and once they receive the shot, they will still be using our app to communicate back and forth with the staff on site. Just to let them know they are doing ok," said Val Arzunian, UBMe's founder and CEO.
All providers of the vaccine say nothing can open or start without guidance from the state and more doses of the vaccine.
St. Luke's University Health Network says until they get that guidance "we continue to vaccinate people in 1A as we have been directed to do by the state. St. Luke's is following the state's rules so as not to put in jeopardy our allotment of the vaccine."