ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown is gearing up for a major event celebrating Latino culture and excellence.
A news conference was held Thursday afternoon at city hall to promote the Pennsylvania Latino Convention. It will be held from September 28 to October 1 at the Renaissance Hotel in downtown Allentown.
Officials are calling it the most comprehensive event covering all aspects of Latino life in Pennsylvania.
Allentown's mayor says the city is a logical choice to host the convention.
"54 percent of Allentown's population is Hispanic, and here in Lehigh County, we have the largest percentage of Latinos in any county in the state. It's just under 30 percent," said Allentown Mayor Matt Tuerk.
The convention is being held in collaboration with the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of the Lehigh Valley.