For three years, the 195-acre property that once housed the Allentown State Hospital has sat idle.

Developers are now eying its transformation into a mixed-used project including housing, retail and more. Members of the community had the opportunity to look at development proposals and offer their feedback during an open house Saturday.

"For the last 6-8 months and really before that we've been planning, surveying, and asking neighbors what they need in Allentown," said J.B. Reilly, President of City Center Investment Corporation.

Following the demolition of the old Allentown State Hospital in 2020, state legislation authorized the sale of the property to City Center Investment Corporation for just more than $5 million in November of 2022.

Plans now call for it to be used for health care, retail services and brand new homes -- along with open space for a biking path and walking trail.

"Grocery, dry cleaning. Things of that nature. A big interest in recreation space for youth," said Reilly.

Teresa Kloyber and Paul Fondl live near the property.

They're on a dead end – but say once new homes are built here – their road will open up. And they're not too happy about it.

"We have a charming little neighborhood there and we'd like to keep it that way," said Kloyber.

They're nervous about traffic. And want to see something for the kids on their street to benefit from

"They're going to add 22 homes at the end of Grandview- and out of the 22 homes we'd like them to take out 4 of them and put in a park," Fondl.

Feedback from neighbors like Paul and Teresa, was the goal of Saturday's open house, before developers take their next steps in the process

"We're getting feedback from the community about what they want," said Reilly. "Today's about listening."

If everything goes according to plan, developers say they hope to start this project by the end of 2024.