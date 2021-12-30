EASTON, Pa. - Kids in the Lehigh Valley are helping protect the environment while giving back to their community.
Students from the Easton Area School District have been collecting reusable plastic bottle caps since 2019. It's part of the "Caps for Kids" recycling campaign, an initiative by the Boys and Girls Club of Easton.
About 1,300 pounds of caps have been collected so far. Those will go to a recycling center in Indiana, where they'll be turned into six benches, one for each elementary school.
Leaders say the program teaches lifetime habits of green living.
"It's not just giving lip service to sustainability or environmental stewardship or things like that. It's a very hands-on, realistic way to impact the things we say we believe in," said Brooke Mitman, entrepreneur and founder of Heavenly Host Hospitality, LLC.
The six benches will each be a different color of the rainbow, in honor of Crayola.
A seventh gray bench will be for the outdoor garden at the Boys and Girls Club of Easton.