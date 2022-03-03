The Playa Bowls on Third Street in Easton has closed after four years of operation.
There's a "closed sign" at the store off Centre Square, in the former Subway sandwich location.
"Playa Bowls in Easton is closed. Thank you for the last 4+ years. Please visit our Nazareth location," according to the sign. The Nazareth-area Playa Bowls is at 3770 Dryland Way. There is another outlet at 310 East Third Street in South Bethlehem.
The chain boasts of serving healthy acai, pitaya, coconut bowls and smoothies made from fresh ingredients.
The chain began in the beach town of Belmar, N.J., according to the website of Playa Bowls. Founders Robert Giuliani and Abby Taylor, New Jersey natives and surfers, started with a blender and table in front of a pizza shop in 2014.
The chain now has more than 120 stores nationwide.
Jeff Ward
WFMZ.com Reporter
