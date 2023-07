BATH, Pa. - Golfers hit the links Monday in Northampton County to put their skills to the test.

They took part in the 11th annual Musikfest Golf Tournament at Southmoore Golf Club in Bath.

The tournament raises money for Musikfest and ArtsQuest programs.

Top players also got to enjoy food from some of the festival's popular vendors.

This year's Musikfest runs from Aug. 4 through Aug. 13.