The news came down hours before the district playoff football game for the Nazareth Blue Eagles-a student tested positive for the coronavirus. That meant canceling football and district soccer playoffs..
It was a heartbreaking moment.
"A lot of tears and it was just a really tough conversation to have, but we did ask them to stay positive and keep the faith," said Ray Ramella, athletic director at Nazareth High School.
Administrators worked hard from when they found out last week until the health department and CDC determined the students were safe through contact tracing.
"Verify when that student was last here at the high school and who had classes with that individual. We were quickly able to determine there hadn't been any exposure to our athletes," Ramella said.
It wasn't only the students but others involved in extra curricular activities.
"You've got the marching band, you've got the cheerleaders, and you've got the football players. They're a team, they're all a team," said Kimmy Simpson from Nazareth.
Parents and administrators say they are happy the students are back on the field.
The virus has sacked so many activities this year. It's good to see a positive outcome for a change, and everyone gets to suit up.
"These kids need somebody to cheer them on. It has been a heck of a season and they have done a wonderful job," Simpson said.
"We didn't know if we'd be here or not but we're ecstatic that we are," Ramella said.