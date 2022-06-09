BRODHEADSVILLE, Pa. – An outline of Pleasant Valley School District's educational future appeared on the agenda during the board of directors' meeting Thursday night.
Titled "Comprehensive Plan 2022-2025," the administration's report said the district's vision is to "provide a safe learning environment that promotes academic excellence for all learners."
The plan established district priorities based on "data gleaned on diagnostic, formative, benchmark and summative assessments." Pleasant Valley says that information will constantly be used and reviewed to drive teachers' collaboration and students' daily instruction.
"It took a lot of collaboration and communication," Superintendent James Konrad said about the development of the plan.
That collaboration states the district will expand its one-to-one technology use for Pleasant Valley's youngest learners — from kindergarten through third grade.
The plan also established several goals, one of which states that by the conclusion of the plan's final year, all students in grades four through eight will achieve a minimum of 60% proficiency on the mathematics Pennsylvania System of School Assessment exam.
If that goal is met, it would mark a 36.1 % increase over three years for grades four through six and an increase of 39.9% over three years for grades seven and eight.
There are goals also for the core areas of English language arts, mathematics and science. By the end of the term, students in grades three through eight will achieve a minimum of 75% proficiency on the English language arts PSSA.
These goals will have to be accomplished by overcoming some challenges. During the April 22 board of directors' meeting, a presentation entitled "The Future of Learning in the Pleasant Valley School District" indicated how Pleasant Valley will navigate its future while mired currently in "poor fiscal health" and with declining enrollment. Deteriorating school buildings coupled with rising health care and cyber-charter school costs have created a financially untenable situation, according to Konrad.
That night, directors approved resolutions eliminating 40 total positions either through furlough or non-renewals, or by not filing vacant positions. Additional resolutions also realigned the district's schools. Pleasant Valley Elementary School will now house kindergarten through second-grade students. The intermediate school will now have third- to fifth- graders, while the middle school will be home to sixth- through eighth-graders. The high school configuration — ninth through 12th grades — is unchanged.
To make ends meet, the district suspended 10 professional employees who provided direct student instruction, one professional employee who did not provide direct student instruction and one administrator.
On Thursday night, directors indicated they will vote on the "Comprehensive Plan 2022-2025" later this summer.
Finally, the board hired Lori Fulmer as supervisor of human resources, effective July 5. She will receive an annual salary of $80,000.