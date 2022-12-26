BATH, Pa. - Plumbers say it's been a very busy holiday weekend, as they tend to emergencies caused by the winter weather storm. They say they've been answering many calls of burst pipes from the cold weather.

For Dan VanKuren, it all started Friday afternoon. He says many in his area lost power then. VanKuren, who lives on Monocacy Street in Bath, says his power was out on Friday from about 3-9 p.m. and then again the next morning at 7 a.m. for about two more hours.

After all that happened, VanKuren thought two pipes burst Sunday night. But when the plumbers came and checked it out on Monday, they found four.

It was during that icy arctic blast from the weekend. High winds caused the door to Dan VanKuren's outside insulated area full of pipes to swing open sometime on Sunday. That caused pipes to freeze and burst. VanKuren found out around 9 p.m.

"Water was spewing out of the pipes," he said.

VanKuren, who lives in the surrounding Buffalo area, says he and his fiance came to his Bath, Pennsylvania home for an escape.

"Trying to get away," he said, "a little mini vacation from the Buffalo weather, to come here, caught our tails."

69 News watched Jarred LaBarba, Lead Service Technician with All Valley Rooter & Plumbing in Bethlehem, get to work.

"Just going to fix them one at a time," he said. "Hopefully get his water back on."

LaBarba says it's been a crazy holiday weekend full of emergency calls.

"We just had to prioritize the job as best we could," he said, "and spend time with the family as best we could in between."

LaBarba recommends keeping water on slow drip overnight during especially cold weather, and keeping a space heater to keep pipes warm. VanKuren's small area had one, but once the door swung open from the wind, there was little he could do.

"That's just bad luck for the wind to blow the door open when it's this cold," LaBarba said.

And the owner of the home, VanKuren, learned a few things from the experience.

For one thing: know where your main water shut off valve is located.

"Before buying the house, I was not told where the water shut-off was, I originally didn't know where the septic tank was located."

Also, get a lock for the door, so high winds can't blow it open again, and keep windows fully latched so wind can't seep through.