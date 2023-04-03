PEN ARGYL, Pa. - PNC will close its Pen Argyl branch on June 23 as the bank re-evaluates its network of bricks-and-mortar offices.

"After a careful review of our business model, PNC's strategic goals and the potential impact to our customers, the decision was made to close this location," according to a PNC spokesperson's email statement. The bank routinely reviews its branch network, according to the statement.

Branches continue to play a big role with many customers, the statement said, for conversations with bankers and certain transactions.

The statement said the bank is "confident that we can meet or exceed our customers' need at nearby branch locations, alongside other available methods of banking."

PNC has a branch at 1110 N. Ninth St. in Stroudsburg and several other offices near Pen Argyl.

The 1 N. Robinson Ave. Pen Argyl branch (on Route 512) will close for good at 3 p.m. on June 23. The branch is near the 512 Restaurant and the Pen Argyl Post Office.

PNC Bank is based in Pittsburgh. It has about 2,500 branches nationwide, along with 9,000 automatic teller machines and 62,000 employees, according to its website.

Shares in the company are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol PNC.

As of 12:10 p.m. Monday, PNC shares were trading at $124.81, down 1.8% from Friday. The market capitalization of the company is about $49.9 billion.