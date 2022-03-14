Shares of POET Technologies Inc., a Toronto-based technology company with operations in Lehigh County, moved up Monday to the Nasdaq Capital Market after trading over the counter.
The company, which has an office in South Whitehall Township, started trading under the ticker symbol POET. Day one on the new market did not go well, with the shares falling $2.15 to $8.85. POET shares also trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol PTK. The company's own statement says that investing in POET is "highly speculative."
POET makes an "optical interposer" to serve data center and telecommunications markets. The company said the interposer combines electronics and photonics (the physical science of light waves) and can, POET says, eliminate steps in the semiconductor-manufacturing process.
"Our trading today on the Nasdaq marks a significant milestone for POET," Chief Executive Officer and Chairman Suresh Venkatesan said in a statement.
The company generates little revenue ($209,100 in the nine months ending Sept. 30, 2021) and does not make money. POET lost $3.47 million in the third quarter of 2021.
Its statement about the move to NASDAQ includes this warning: Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered highly speculative. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained therein.
Trading in POET shares Monday totaled 98,700 as of 4:15 p.m.
