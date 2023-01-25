BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Every year, homeless shelters across the country do what's called a PIT count. The "point-in-time" count tries to best find out how many people are experiencing homelessness, in and out of shelters, for funding purposes.

Shelter staff and volunteers say they want each and every person counted, hoping the numbers are reflected in government funding. But they say rough weather, like Wednesday night's, can actually make things more difficult.

Outside UCC in Bethlehem on Wednesday night, folks waiting for shelter from Bethlehem Emergency Sheltering for the night, were being told they needed to make one stop, before getting dinner and heading to their rooms.

"Just so you guys know, quick announcement, we're doing the point-in-time count," a worker could be heard telling them. "It's not going to take long, but it's just something we have to do, okay?"

It's a census that happens once a year across the country, and the numbers could affect government funding shelters receive.

"The results of this count determine how much funding the Lehigh Valley receives to assist the most vulnerable members of our community," Alisa Baratta, Executive Director of Third Street Alliance for Women & Children, told 69 News in an email.

"It's important for us to to know what's going on so that we can acquire the correct funding and the correct programs to be able to help folks out," Bob Rapp, Bethlehem Emergency Services' executive director, said.

Rapp explains the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development requires a snapshot of the homeless situations in and around the country, so it can make informed decisions on where to send funding.

"We want to get an accurate number so that we get the necessary funds to help our street neighbors," Jeff Carlton, Vice Chair and volunteer for BES, said.

The PIT in "PIT count" stands for point in time, because it counts sheltered and unsheltered people experiencing homelessness on a single night in January.

Teams in the Lehigh Valley are counting Wednesday night through Friday. BES's count goes from 5 p.m. Wednesday to 5 p.m. Friday. The count is meant to account for one night out of the year, so on Friday, they have to ask people, "where did you sleep last night?"

Rapp says the worse conditions are outside, like on Wednesday night, the harder it can be to get an accurate count.

"Our folks have a tendency of being actual campers," Rapp said. "And so they can hunker down in places when it gets cold that we might not recognize or readily count."

That's why after Wednesday night's count at BES, Rapp, along with some other volunteers, hit the road and headed to some places they thought they could find unsheltered people.

"So the soup kitchens, a day center, the libraries, laundromats are always good," he said. "Folks who are sleeping in their vehicles, WalMart parking lots."

"A lot of towns say they don't have any homeless and they're wrong," Carlton said. "And we know where they are."

But perhaps the biggest problem with counting people during a night of rough weather, Rapp says, is the fact that some who have enough money stay in a motel for the night.

"The sad part about that," he said, "is if they stay in a motel tonight and they self pay, they don't get counted in a count."

Staff and volunteers tell 69 News there's currently a housing crisis, thanks to the economy, not having enough entry-level housing and other related issues, so regardless of funding from the government, there's always a need for more donations.

To donate to BES, head to its website.