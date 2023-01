S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - There were tense moments in South Whitehall Township, Lehigh County Friday afternoon and early evening.

Several streets were blockaded during an apparent standoff.

Officers responded to a domestic dispute at a home in the area of Whitehall Avenue and Prima Avenue.

Officers remained there for hours, until police posted on social media that the incident was "resolved."

One person was taken into custody.

Authorities are not releasing any more details at this time.