Police cruiser lights

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Investigators say 13 children were living in deplorable conditions in Bethlehem.

Now the children's parents are facing charges.

Officials say the home on Broadway was filled with garbage, rotting food, bugs, and mold.

Police first paid a visit to the home last month when investigating allegations against the couple's 20-year-old son. All 13 children were removed from the home the next day.

The children's mother, Jamie Gostony, and father, Charles Canty, are both charged with endangering the welfare of children.

Gostony is also charged with witness intimidation and terroristic threats.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.