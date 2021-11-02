BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Investigators say 13 children were living in deplorable conditions in Bethlehem.
Now the children's parents are facing charges.
Officials say the home on Broadway was filled with garbage, rotting food, bugs, and mold.
Police first paid a visit to the home last month when investigating allegations against the couple's 20-year-old son. All 13 children were removed from the home the next day.
The children's mother, Jamie Gostony, and father, Charles Canty, are both charged with endangering the welfare of children.
Gostony is also charged with witness intimidation and terroristic threats.