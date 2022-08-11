BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Two men have been charged after police say they found an Instagram video of an armed robbery in Bethlehem.

Jadrien Charles Robles, 20, and Cole Rauch, 18, were charged with robbery, simple assault, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, and possessing instruments of crime, according to a news release from city police.

Bethlehem Police responded to a report of an armed robbery that just occurred in the area of North New Street and Goepp Street Tuesday night. A man told police he had just been confronted by Robles and Rauch.

The man told officers that both men displayed firearms in their waistbands, and demanded the victim turn over his sneakers, a wallet, a backpack, and a cellphone, according to the news release.

Police said the men ran away from the area with the victim’s property before police arrived.

During the investigation of the robbery, Bethlehem Police found a video posted on Instagram, which depicted the reported robbery occurring, according to the news release. City police said the video appeared to have been recorded by one of the suspects and posted to his personal account.

Robles and Rauch were located in the area of the 900 block of Geissinger Street Wednesday around 4:30 p.m. One suspect was taken into custody after a short foot chase, and the second was found hiding inside a residence, city police said.

Police said one of the suspects was wearing the victim’s sneakers that were stolen in the robbery. In addition, police found a handgun that was used in the robbery, as well as the victim’s other property, according to the news release.