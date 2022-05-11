ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Two men have been charged after police say they removed catalytic converters from vehicles in Lehigh County.
Patrol officers responded to a trespassing complaint in the 2300 block of Lehigh Street at the Allentown KIA auto dealership Tuesday around 11:30 p.m. When officers arrived, several people were found trying to flee the area, according to a news release from the Allentown Police Department.
Officers located several catalytic converters that had been removed from vehicles as well as the tools used to remove them, police said.
Authorities say one person also possessed suspected marijuana.
Joel R. Martinez, 21, of Camden, New Jersey, and Jesse J. Irizarry, 22, also of Camden, are charged with theft by unlawful taking; criminal mischief; criminal trespass; possessing instruments of a crime; criminal conspiracy; possession of a small amount of marijuana; and possession of drug paraphernalia.