BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - Bethlehem Township police are asking for the public's help in their search for two thieves.

The men stole electrical devices from multiple Lowe’s and Home Depot stores in Bethlehem Township and Whitehall Township, according to Bethlehem Township Police. The men filled large bags with electrical devices and left the stores without paying, police said.

Police say the men are part of an organized retail theft ring believed to originate from Queens, New York.

On Tuesday evening, BTPD officers tried to stop the men, who left the Home Depot on Nazareth Pike in a Gold Buick Enclave, police said.

Authorities say the men led police on a pursuit. The men tried to run down an involved police officer while fleeing, according to township police.

Anyone who may have seen them is asked to call the police.