BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. | Bethlehem Township police said they arrested two men on successive days trying to pick up the same package using phony identification.
Authorities arrested Devontre Parris, of Manhattan, on Jan. 5 at the UPS facility at 2301 Highland Ave. Officers were dispatched to UPS the next day and arrested Wander Amaro Ramirez, of Paterson, N.J., for allegedly trying to pick up the same iPhone.
Township police were dispatched to the UPS building shortly before 4 p.m. Jan. 5 for a report of a theft in progress. An employee told police that a man later identified as Parris allegedly tried to retrieve a package with a phony Pennsylvania ID in the name of “Peter Pepe,” according to the criminal complaint.
Police identified the 28-year-old by his New York identification. Authorities said the package contained an iPhone 12 Max Pro. When police searched Parris, they allegedly found a small amount of marijuana.
On Jan. 6, police returned to the UPS facility when staff reported a man tried to pick up the same package using a phony ID. Officers arrived to find Amaro Ramirez, who gave police several New York driver’s licenses with two different Bronx addresses.
The 29-year-old also had a phony Pennsylvania driver’s license with the name “Peter Pepe” and a Hanover Township, Northampton County, address which matched the address on the package, according to police.
It’s not clear from court records whether the two men know each other or were working together.
Police charged Parris with a felony count of forgery and misdemeanor counts of theft, possessing an instrument of a crime and marijuana possession. A district judge set his bail at $10,000, and pre-trial services allowed for a 10 percent cash option. Parris was released from custody the day after his Jan. 5 arraignment after someone posted $1,000 cash bail on his behalf.
Amaro Ramirez, meanwhile, faces felony counts of forgery and access device fraud along with misdemeanor counts of identity theft and possessing an instrument of a crime. Bail in his case was set at $7,500, and pre-trial services allowed for a 10 percent cash option. Parris was released from custody the day after his Jan. 6 arraignment after someone posted $750 cash bail on his behalf.