EASTON, Pa. - Police in Easton are looking for two people they say stole bank account information from a machine at a Wawa.

Police believe they stole the information from the store at 225 Cattell Street in the past two months.

Police say the people may have used some sort of skimming device to obtain the information and then access the victim's accounts later at other locations.

Anybody with information is asked to call Det. Domenique Price at 610- 250-6637.