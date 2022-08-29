BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Police in Bethlehem are investigating after two women were sent to the hospital with stab wounds over the weekend.

Officers were sent to a home at the 900 block of Itaska Street at 10:40 p.m. Sunday for the report of two women suffering from stab wounds, according to city police.

One of the women was treated and released from the hospital, while the second remains hospitalized, police said.

Police say that although there have been no arrests, they are not searching for any suspects at this time, and there is no danger to the public.

The investigation is ongoing.