BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. — Police have released more information about Saturday's fatal motorcycle crash in Bethlehem Township, Northampton County.

According to Bethlehem Township Police Sgt. Daryl LaPointe, the crash occurred at 5:34 p.m. on the 1700 block of Farmersville Road.

A 42-year-old man lost control of his motorcycle and crashed off the side of the road, LaPointe said. The man was not wearing a helmet and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to LaPointe.

Bethlehem Township Police are continuing to investigate the crash.