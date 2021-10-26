Bomb squad in North Catasauqua
Rich Rolen | for 69 News

N. CATASAUQUA, Pa. - Police in North Catasauqua, Northampton County are releasing more information about an incident that shut down a portion of a street for several hours Monday.

Police units were sent to the area of Locust and American streets around 10:30 a.m. Monday for a disturbance, according to a news release from the Borough of North Catasauqua Police Department.

During the course of the investigation, police received information about six incendiary devices located within the property, borough police said. Police said that since the situation was determined to be a potential threat to public safety, officers called North Catasauqua Emergency Management and the borough's fire department to the scene.

The Allentown Bomb Squad was also called to the scene.

The bomb squad deemed there was no need to evacuate any residents, according to the news release. The bomb squad rendered all devices safe, and then the devices were disposed accordingly, police said.

A joint investigation is underway between the North Catasauqua Police Department, the ATF, Pennsylvania State Police, and Emergency Management.

There is no threat to the safety of the community or any residents at this time, police said.

Police did not comment on any arrests in connection with the incidents, but people in the neighborhood said Monday they did see officers put a man in handcuffs and put him in the back of a squad car.

It's unclear if he was officially taken into custody.

 

