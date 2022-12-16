EASTON, Pa. - A teacher at the Third Street Alliance in Easton is being accused of assaulting a 17-month-old child.

Kelsey Taylor, 31, of Bethlehem, is being charged with endangering the welfare of children and simple assault, according to court paperwork.

An Easton Police Department officer received a Child Welfare Report on Nov. 22. The report said Taylor attempted to forcibly feed the child and pulled the juvenile by one arm from her seat.

Taylor also forcibly tried to make the child sit by slamming her onto the ground, twice, while the child resisted, cried, and screamed, court documents said.

The report indicated there was a video recording of the incident.

Another teacher at Third Street Alliance spoke to an officer about what had happened and said she had been able to video record the incident, through the window of an adjoining classroom, on her cell phone, according to court paperwork.

The officer viewed the video, which showed exactly what the Child Welfare Report alleged, according to court documents.

Taylor and her attorney met with a caseworker. Taylor said she had been giving the child the Heimlich Maneuver because she was choking on food, authorities said. Court documents say none of the protocols in place by Third Street Alliance were then followed by Taylor if, in fact, the child had suffered the medical emergency.

Third Street Alliance Executive Director Alisa Baratta said Taylor is no longer employed.