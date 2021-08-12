Easton police incident
Rich Rolen | for 69 News

EASTON, Pa. - Police activity in Easton led to some road closures for about an hour Thursday afternoon.

Police were called to the 1300 block of Liberty Street, according to a post on the city's Twitter page. The road had been closed from 13th Street to Spring Garden Street.

Easton said the scene was clear around 4:20 p.m.

The city did not specify the type of incident officers responded to. Video from a photojournalist for 69 News at the scene appeared to show officers taking a man into custody.

