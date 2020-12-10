ALLENTOWN, Pa. | Authorities allege an Allentown man drove past his ex-girlfriend’s home twice in one night, firing a total of 16 shots at the house where eight people were staying.
Allentown police on Tuesday arrested Nelson Marte-Calderon in connection with the incident that unfolded in the early-morning hours of Nov. 30 in the 200 block of West Liberty Street. District Judge Karen Devine arraigned the 25-year-old, setting bail at $25,000 with a 10 percent cash option.
Police said the incident began hours before the first reported shooting, when officers were dispatched to the victim’s West Liberty Street home about 11:40 Nov. 29 to investigate a domestic disturbance. Marte-Calderon allegedly tore the shirt of his ex-girlfriend and got into a fight with her son, according to the criminal complaint.
At his request, Marte-Calderon was taken to the hospital, and police said his red Volkswagen Golf remained parked outside the victim’s house.
Shortly after 1 a.m., police responded to the home for a shots-fired report. Officers said they found 13 9mm shell casings at Bryan and Liberty streets, and that the victim’s home had been struck several times, according to court records.
Each of the shell casings had the same head stamp, police said.
The victim showed officers a photo of a handgun and magazines that Marte-Calderon allegedly sent her.
Police said Marte-Calderon’s car was still parked in front of the victim’s house. Officers spoke with his father, who owns a black Toyota pickup truck. The truck was parked outside his Whitehall Street home, and the engine was warm to the touch. Police said city surveillance cameras allegedly caught a similar truck speeding from the 200 block of Liberty Street toward Whitehall Street.
Police responded to the Liberty Street home for a third time about 4:30 a.m. for a report of three more gunshots. Officers found neither shell casings, nor Marte-Calderon’s Volkswagen. They did find the Volkswagen – also warm to the touch – parked near his Whitehall Street home.
Investigators allege they could see a handgun and shell casings on the front seat. After securing a search warrant, police said they found a 9mm handgun with a 14-round magazine but without a serial number. Authorities allege they also found three 9mm shell casings and two magazines loaded with ammunition with head stamps that matched the shells found outside the victim’s house.
Another review of city surveillance cameras reportedly showed a red Volkswagen Golf speeding away from the area of the victim’s home toward Whitehall Street.
Among the eight people in the house at the time of the shootings were four children, ages, 17, 7, 5 and 1. Allentown police reported no one was injured.
Marte-Calderon now faces felony counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied structure and carrying a firearm without a license along with a misdemeanor count of reckless endangerment. He failed to post bail and was sent to Lehigh County Jail to await a preliminary hearing tentatively scheduled for Feb. 17.