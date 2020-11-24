BETHLEHEM, Pa. | After someone allegedly threw something at his vehicle, a Bethlehem man rolled his SUV as he tried to run the person down, according to police.
Najee J. Jones faces endangerment and assault charges in connection with the incident last month in the 100 block of West Fourth Street in Bethlehem.
Bethlehem police were dispatched for a report of a wreck involving an overturned vehicle just before 10:30 p.m. Oct. 23. When an officer arrived, witnesses approached him to report that Jones was driving west on West Fourth Street, when one of the eventual victims threw something at his vehicle, according to the criminal complaint. The witnesses reported that Jones’ SUV was struck by "objects." Court records do not specify what was thrown at his vehicle.
It’s not clear from court papers whether Jones knew the person who allegedly threw something at his vehicle or what may have prompted the person to throw something at him.
After his vehicle was struck, Jones reportedly turned around at the next intersection. He eventually veered into the oncoming lane of traffic and aimed his SUV at the victim, who was standing in the westbound lane, according to police.
Jones’ vehicle appeared to have struck and injured the victim before colliding with two parked cars and rolling onto its side.
The second victim was a front seat passenger in Jones’ vehicle, and the third victim was the driver of a car driving west on Fourth Street into which Jones collided head-on. Police said two witnesses and city surveillance cameras corroborated the incident. Surveillance video reportedly shows that Jones "did not make much, if any" of an effort to stop or slow down as he drove toward the first victim.
During an interview with police, Jones acknowledged that he turned around to confront the victim but maintains he didn’t purposely drive into the oncoming lane.
Jones, of Pawnee Street, now faces a felony count of vehicular aggravated assault, three counts of reckless endangerment and two summary traffic offenses. District Judge Vivian Zumas arraigned the 27-year-old last week. He was released from custody on $25,000 unsecured bail to await a preliminary hearing tentatively scheduled for Dec. 9.