PALMER TWP., Pa. | While investigating a car crash at the Palmer Park Mall last week, officers said they found a concealed weapon on the man accused of causing the wreck.
Devin C. Salas faces drug and weapons charges following his arrest late Wednesday afternoon in Palmer Township. District Judge Robert Hawke arraigned the 29-year-old hours after his arrest, setting bail at $75,000.
Palmer Township police were dispatched to the mall at 2455 Park Ave. shortly after 3 p.m. for a report of a wreck. Officers met with Salas, who was driving a sedan involved in the wreck, according to the criminal complaint.
While questioning him about the vehicle he hit as he pulling into the parking lot, Salas allegedly appeared “dazed and confused” as he answered questions, according to court records. An officer noted that Salas’s right pant leg was pulled up to his knee, while his left pant leg was around his ankle.
As Salas walked around the car, the officer said he spotted a “bulge” around his left ankle. A search allegedly turned up a Glock 49 9mm handgun hidden in Salas’s left pant leg, according to police.
A K-9 unit was dispatched, and the dog allegedly hit on drugs in the car. After securing a search warrant, police said they found two empty baggies used to store heroin and two used syringes.
A records check showed felony convictions for Salas in New Jersey on drug and weapons charges. Police said another records check showed he did not have a concealed weapons permit.
Palmer Township police charged Salas with single felony counts of illegal possession of a firearm and carrying a firearm without a license. He also faces a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia. It’s not clear from court records whether he faces any additional charges in relation to the wreck.
Court records list a Walnut Street address in Phillipsburg for Salas, but the criminal complaint indicates officers identified him from a Pennsylvania driver’s license. He failed to post bail and was sent to Northampton County Prison to await a preliminary hearing.