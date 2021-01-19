WILLIAMS TWP., Pa. | Pennsylvania State Police said a traffic stop on Interstate 78 in Northampton County turned up 50 pounds of pot in a rental.
A Pennsylvania State Police trooper was monitoring traffic on I-78 in Williams Township shortly before 1 p.m. Jan 12, when he spotted a westbound SUV with a Florida license plate, according to the criminal complaint. The vehicle was doing 73 mph in a 65-mph zone, prompting a traffic stop.
Inside the SUV police identified Diego F. Reyes-Soto, of Elizabeth, N.J., and Fausto A. Lopez. Police said they identified Lopez by his New York driver’s license, but court records list his address as Cliffside Park, N.J. Police said the rental agreement listed Lopez, who was sitting in the passenger seat, as the vehicle renter, according to court records.
The trooper said he observed “numerous indicators” of criminal activity during the traffic stop. Court records do not detail exactly what the trooper saw that prompted him to ask to search the vehicle. The request was denied, and state police brought a k9 to the scene. The dog allegedly alerted authorities to drugs, and police towed the vehicle to the Belfast station.
After securing a search warrant, state police said a search of the SUV allegedly turned up two suitcases carrying about 50 pounds of marijuana.
Reyes-Soto, 28, and Lopez, 42, now each face a single felony count of conspiracy of possession with intent to deliver and a misdemeanor count of drug possession.
District Judge Roy Manwaring arraigned both men hours after their arrests, setting bail for each man at $50,000. Pre-trial services allowed for a 10 percent cash option. Reyes-Soto was released from custody Jan. 14 after someone posted $5,000 cash bail on his behalf. Lopez was released from custody the next day after someone else posted $5,000 cash bail on his behalf.