ALLENTOWN, Pa. | Authorities allege that a Northampton County landlord shot two men as they were being evicted from an Allentown garage last week.
Authorities charged Mario B. Degidio, of Old Gate Road in Allen Township, with two felony counts of aggravated assault in connection with the Sept. 4 shooting in the 300 block of West Whitehall Street. He was arrested Friday.
Allentown police were dispatched about 4:15 p.m. for a report of a shooting at 365 W. Whitehall Street.
Officers arrived to find two gunshot victims, one shot in the leg and the second shot in the torso and arm, according to the criminal complaint. Both victims were taken to the hospital.
Police also found Degidio, who had a Smith & Wesson .40 caliber handgun, according to court records.
Authorities said one of the victims reported he was told to evict from his rented garage on the property from Degidio.
While he was removing a lock, Degidio allegedly confronted him. The two began to argue, when Degidio allegedly pointed a handgun at the other victim.
That’s when Degidio allegedly shot each man.
Police said surveillance video allegedly shows Degidio pointing a gun at one of the men, who was walking toward him. The man was shot as he walked toward Degidio and shot a second time as he turns around, according to police. The second victim appeared to be shot the same time the first victim was shot.
District Judge Patricia Engler arraigned the 38-year-old Friday afternoon. He was released on $100,000 unsecured bail ahead of a preliminary hearing tentatively scheduled for Oct. 2.