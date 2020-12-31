HANOVER TWP., Pa. | Authorities allege a Northampton County man ignored a pursuing police officer after hitting his father with a hammer.
Patrick J. Mayer faces assault charges in connection with the alleged attack Tuesday night at the family’s Hanover Township home. District Judge Richard Yetter arraigned the 21-year-old Wednesday morning, setting bail at $25,000 with a 10 percent cash option.
Colonial Regional police were dispatched to a Greenfield Road home shortly before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday to investigate an assault report involving a hammer, according to the criminal complaint. As an officer headed toward the home, he learned that the suspect – identified as Mayer – had left the house in a gray Audi.
After passing the Audi, the officer immediately began following the car and tried to conduct a traffic stop. Authorities allege Mayer ignored police and began speeding through the neighborhood. Mayer allegedly ignored a red light at Maryann Lane and Hanoverville Road and drove at more than 70 mph along Hanoverville Road, according to police.
Police allege he nearly caused a wreck when he made a left turn at a red light at Hanoverville Road and Bath Pike and swerved into the oncoming lane. Mayer continued leading police on a chase onto Jaindl Boulevard and Township Line Road, where he finally pulled over.
Once in custody, Mayer reportedly told police that he had gotten into a fight with his father and threw him to the floor, causing him to hit his head. Mayer’s parents each told police, however, that Mayer had hit his father in the head with a hammer. Medics responded to the home to provide treatment.
Police charged Mayer with a felony count of aggravated assault, misdemeanor counts of simple assault, reckless endangerment and fleeing and eluding and a summary count of harassment. He failed to post bail and was sent to Northampton County Prison to await a preliminary hearing tentatively scheduled for Jan. 8.