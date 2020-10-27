N. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. | An Allentown man is facing assault charges after allegedly firing a single gunshot during an argument this summer inside a North Whitehall Township mobile home.
Pennsylvania State Police charged John D. Sweeney with three counts of simple assault and felony gun offenses in connection with the July 28 incident inside the Pacific Avenue home. Police charged the 39-year-old the day after the incident, and he was arrested last week.
State police were dispatched to the 2800 block of Pacific Avenue shortly after 9 p.m. July 28 to investigate a report of someone firing a gun inside a home, according to the criminal complaint.
The homeowner told troopers that he was in the bedroom with his 5-year-old son and that a friend was sitting on the couch, when Sweeney and a woman arrived. They reportedly began arguing with the friend over drug usage, when the homeowner said he heard a gunshot, according to court records.
Sweeney and the victim immediately left the home. Troopers found the victim at Route 309 and Kernsville Road. He refused to provide a written statement but told authorities that he and Sweeney were arguing, when Sweeeney allegedly pulled a gun and shot the couch. State police said they found a bullet hole in the armrest and the aluminum siding and a round on the porch of a neighboring home.
A witness parked outside the home told police he heard a loud bang that he believed was a gunshot. Sweeney reportedly walked up to the victim’s vehicle and asked, “What the (expletive) are you doing here,” according to court papers. When the witness reported he was there to pick up the child, Sweeney allegedly pointed the gun and replied, “I don’t (expletive) think so,” authorities allege.
It’s not clear from court records what, if any, relationship Sweeney has with the child. It’s also not clear why he was arrested months after police filed charges.
Along with the simple assault charges, Sweeney faces single felony counts of illegal possession of a firearm and carrying a firearm without a license. Online court records show a lengthy criminal history, including a handful of felony convictions.
Following his arraignment, Sweeney, of West Allen Street, failed to post $75,000 bail and was sent to Lehigh County Jail to await a preliminary hearing tentatively scheduled for Nov. 18.