PALMER TWP., Pa. | When police tried to arrest a Palmer Township man for illegally possessing a rifle, the 32-year-old compounded his pending legal issues by allegedly trying to grab one of the officer’s service weapon.
Palmer Township police arrested August B. Kreis IV late Sunday night following a struggle with three police officers outside his Donald Street home. District Judge Jackie Taschner arraigned him Monday morning on two sets of charges, setting bail at a combined $100,000 with a 10 percent cash option.
The incident began to unfold about 7:45 p.m. Sunday, when two family members visited the Palmer Township Police Department to report finding a gun under Kreis’s bed, according to the criminal complaint. His sister told police she found an AR-15-style rifle and several boxes of ammunition consisting of a variety of calibers. She reported to authorities that Kreis is a convicted felon.
On-line court records show he pleaded guilty in 2007 to a misdemeanor count of reckless endangerment and a felony count of carrying a firearm without a license. In 2015, he pleaded guilty to a felony count of illegal possession of a firearm.
Kries’s stepfather told police that the two had gotten into a fight a few months ago during which Kries knocked him to the ground and got on top of him, according to court records. Concerned Kries might harm himself, his stepfather checked on him in his bedroom and reportedly found Kries with a black rifle outfitted with a laser site pointed at his chest.
The stepfather managed to de-escalate the situation, and Kries told him later that day the gun was an airsoft rifle that he disabled and disposed, according to records.
On Sunday, family members handed over the rifle, which had no serial number and was chambered with .223 caliber ammunition, police said. Authorities also took possession of additional .223 caliber ammunition along with 9mm ammunition.
When police arrived at the home shortly before 11:30 p.m. to arrest Kries on a warrant, he voluntarily came outside but ignored their commands and said they weren’t going to cuff him. He allegedly walked away from police and refused to be handcuffed, prompting one of the officers to use his Taser.
As the men struggled on the ground, Kries allegedly tried to take an officer’s handgun out of its holster. Officers used a Taser a second time and took Kries into custody.
Kries now faces single felony counts of illegal possession of a firearm and disarming a law enforcement officer and a single misdemeanor count of resisting arrest. As a condition of bail, Kries must undergo a mental health evaluation and surrender all firearms and ammunition to police.
He failed to post bail and was sent to Northampton County Prison to await a preliminary hearing tentatively scheduled for Nov. 23.