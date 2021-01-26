ALLENTOWN, Pa. | An Allentown man is facing assault charges after allegedly attacking his brother with a box cutter.
Allentown police were dispatched to a home in the 200 block of East South Street about 3:30 p.m. Friday for a report of a fight between two brothers. A woman at the home met police at the front door and frantically directed an officer inside, telling him that the two men were bleeding, according to court records.
Police found the two men in a second-floor room. Sheridan Simmond was lying face down on the floor with the victim on top of him, according to the criminal complaint. Police said the victim was applying pressure to a wound on Simmond’s head.
Paramedics provided treatment to both men.
Police said the victim had several wounds to his face, head and chest that he alleges Simmond caused with a box cutter. Each man was taken to a different hospital for treatment.
It’s not clear from court records what may have prompted the attack or whether the victim may also face charges in connection with the fight.
Simmond, of East South Street, faces two felony counts of aggravated assault and single counts of simple assault and harassment. District Judge Patricia Engler arraigned the 27-year-old hours after his arrest, setting bail at $5,000. He was released from custody on Saturday after a bondsman posted bail on his behalf.