BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. | When confronted about accusations of a theft, a Bethlehem Township man allegedly fired a round near his accuser’s head.
Julian S. Jaeger, of Bethlehem Township, faces assault and endangerment charges in connection with the incident Saturday outside his Suncrest Lane home. District Judge Patricia Broscius arraigned the 22-year-old Sunday morning, setting bail at $100,000.
Bethlehem Township police report that the victim suspected Jaeger of stealing $6,000 from him and went to his home in the 4000 block of Suncrest Lane on Saturday to confront him about the alleged theft, according to the criminal complaint.
The victim said Jaeger met him at the front door and allegedly pulled a handgun, placing the muzzle on the victim’s forehead, according to court records. The victim said he moved backward with the gun pressed to his forehead before Jaeger allegedly fired one round near his head and told him to “get out of here,” according to police.
Township police said the victim’s girlfriend reportedly witnessed the incident and neighbors said they heard a gunshot. No injuries were reported, and the criminal complaint does not specify whether there was any validity to the theft accusation.
A records check revealed that Jaeger was convicted in 2018 of a felony drug charge, making it illegal for him to possess a firearm.
Police charged Jaeger with two felony counts of aggravated assault and a misdemeanor count of reckless endangerment. He failed to post bail and was sent to Northampton County Prison to await a preliminary hearing tentatively scheduled for Dec. 28.
If he posts bail, Jaeger must undergo a drug and alcohol evaluation, refrain from drugs and alcohol and surrender any firearms as a condition of his bail.