ALLENTOWN, Pa. | A woman looking for her ex-boyfriend in his Allentown home allegedly pointed a gun at two children in the house.

Allentown police charged Nikayla Santiago-Vasquez, no confirmable address, with trespassing and assault in connection with her uninvited visit earlier this month to a South Eighth Street home. District Judge Patricia Engler arraigned the 20-year-old late last week, setting bail at $100,000.

Allentown police were dispatched to a home in the 700 block of South Eighth Street shortly after 6:30 p.m. Nov. 6 for a report of a person with a weapon, according to the criminal complaint. One of the victim’s reported that his ex-girlfriend, Santiago-Vasquez, allegedly came into the house, waving a handgun around and yelling for him, according to court records.

A juvenile in the house told police that he was standing at the top of a staircase when Santiago-Vasquez walked into the house through an unlocked side door. She allegedly pointed a small handgun up the stairs at two children, who were standing at the top of the steps.

Santiago-Vasquez proceeded to walk up the stairs toward the children, kicking a bedroom door off its hinges and still yelling for her ex. The children ran into the basement to find their mother, who called 911.

Santiago-Vasquez reportedly ran from the house still holding the gun.

The victims’ mother told police that Santiago-Vasquez had been told several times not to return to the house.

Santiago-Vasquez now faces felony counts of burglary and criminal trespass, two misdemeanor counts of simple assault and a summary count of criminal mischief. She failed to post bail and was sent to Lehigh County Jail to await a preliminary hearing tentatively scheduled for Feb. 9.

