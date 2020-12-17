Once in custody for allegedly stealing an SUV from outside a fast-food restaurant, a Palmer Township woman allegedly decided to urinate on the floor of a state police barracks.
Bethlehem police arrested Monica L. Cartagena, of Old Orchard Drive, after allegedly finding her behind the wheel of a stolen SUV. District Judge Daniel Corpora arraigned the 34-year-old late last week, setting bail at $5,000.
Pennsylvania State Police were dispatched about 9:30 p.m. Dec. 5 to the Sonic restaurant on Airport Road in Hanover Township, Lehigh County, for a reported vehicle theft. The owner reported that he’d left his vehicle running in a parking spot for less than 10 minutes, so he could go through the drive-through in his girlfriend’s car, according to the criminal complaint.
He told troopers that the SUV was out of his sight for only a “few moments” when it was taken.
State police entered the stolen vehicle into a law enforcement database, and Bethlehem police reported spotting the SUV about 2:30 a.m. Dec. 6 in the first block of East Third Street. An officer watched the vehicle until Cartagena allegedly got behind the wheel and drove away. She was detained a short time later following a traffic stop.
Once in state police custody, Cartagena allegedly gave a false name and birthdate, claiming that she was homeless and has never had identification. Police said she was identified by her fingerprints and a neck tattoo seen in an earlier arrest photo.
Troopers allege Cartagena later pulled down her pants and urinated on patrol room floor of the Bethlehem barracks.
She now faces felony counts of receiving stolen property and institutional vandalism along with a misdemeanor count of false ID to police.
A few days after her arraignment, Cartagena was arraigned on additional charges of theft, receiving stolen property and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. The Lehigh County District Attorney’s Office filed those charges. On-line court records also show pending charges that include robbery, theft, receiving stolen property and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle also filed by the district attorney’s office.
Cartagena remains in custody unable to post a combined $45,000 bail.