PALMER TWP., Pa | Authorities say that a New Jersey woman, who allegedly agreed to sell heroin to an informant, actually sold the person fentanyl.
Palmer Township police charged Michelle L. McCarty, of Grant Street in Phillipsburg, with drug possession and possession with intent to deliver in connection with a pair of drug deals with a confidential source last year. District Judge Vivian Zumas arraigned the 53-year-old Tuesday night, setting bail at $25,000.
A detective with the Palmer Township Police Department met with a confidential source in August 2019 to arrange a heroin deal. The source told investigators that McCarty sold heroin and was available for a deal, according to the criminal complaint.
Police said the source arranged through Facebook Messenger to purchase heroin from McCarty in the 25th Street area of the township. Investigators said they watched as the source walked to the driver’s side window of McCarty’s SUV and made the deal. The suspected heroin was field tested and instead tested positive for fentanyl, according to police.
In early October 2019, detectives met with the source, who arranged another deal with McCarty in the area of 25th Street. Investigators said they watched the deal go down inside McCarty’s SUV, and what was supposed to be heroin again tested positive for fentanyl.
Court records do not indicate whether investigators believe McCarty was intentionally selling fentanyl. Police filed charges against her in November. It’s not clear from court records the reason for the delay in her arrest.
Police charged McCarty with two counts each of possession with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance, criminal use of a communication device and possession of drug paraphernalia. The judge allowed for a 10 percent cash option, if approved by pre-trial services. It was approved, and McCarty was released from custody on Wednesday to await a preliminary hearing after someone posted $2,500 cash bail on her behalf.