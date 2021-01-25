BETHLEHEM, Pa. | Bethlehem police said a traffic stop along Stefko Boulevard last week turned up a hidden, homemade handgun.
A Bethlehem police officer on routine patrol shortly before 12:30 a.m. Friday spotted a car northbound in the 1900 block of Stefko Boulevard with tinted windows. The officer reports the windows were so dark that he couldn’t see inside the vehicle, according to the criminal complaint.
When the officer stopped the car, he allegedly smelled marijuana in the vehicle. The driver, Ernesto J. Rivera of Bethlehem, reportedly handed over a baggie of suspected pot that police said was in plain view in the center console, according to court records.
When police asked Rivera to step out of the vehicle, he allegedly told the officer, “There is a gun under the seat,” according to records. He reportedly told the officer that he built the gun for target shooting.
The homemade gun had no serial number, one round in the chamber and six rounds in the 10-round magazine. Authorities said it’s illegal for the 19-year-old to have a concealed loaded weapon. A search of the car also turned up a 30-round magazine and 77 40-caliber bullets.
Rivera now faces a felony count of carrying a firearm without a license, a misdemeanor count of marijuana possession and two summary offenses. District Judge Robert Weber arraigned him hours after his arrest, setting bail at $50,000. As a condition of bail, Rivera must surrender all firearms and ammunition.
He failed to post bail and was sent to Northampton County Prison to await a preliminary hearing.