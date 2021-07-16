ALLENTOWN, Pa. - An Allentown man has been arrested after police say he assaulted a roommate using an axe, leaving the victim with a life-threatening injury.
Wilfredo Perez, 70, is charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, and simple assault, according to Allentown police.
Allentown police responded to the 700 block of Mulberry Street for the report of a person going after someone with an axe. The caller said that the victim called him stating that another roommate was breaking the door down with an axe, trying to kill him, according to court paperwork.
Police found that a rear door was opened and when they looked inside Perez was seen holding an axe, court documents say. Perez was taken into custody without incident.
Officers observed blood on Perez's clothing and on the axe, according to court paperwork.
Officers cleared the residence and located a partially barricaded bedroom door that had a door panel broken out, according to court paperwork.
The victim was found inside the bedroom bleeding heavily with wounds consistent from being struck by an axe, court documents say. The victim's injury is life-threatening, Allentown police said.
The victim was transported to Lehigh Valley Cedar Crest by Allentown EMS.
Nobody else was located inside the rooming house, according to court paperwork. Photographs were taken by crime scene investigators.