ALLENTOWN, Pa. | An Allentown man faces assault and reckless endangerment charges after authorities allege he pointed a loaded handgun at five people, including two children.
Allentown police arrested Emanuel Torres-Rivera, of South Idaho Street, following a foot chase Saturday afternoon. District Judge Daniel Trexler arraigned the 33-year-old hours after his arrest, setting bail at $50,000.
Police report that the victims allege Torres-Rivera pointed a handgun at them as they sat in a car and threatened to shoot the driver in the head, according to the criminal complaint. He lowered the gun, raised it again and pointed it at the victims allegedly threatening a second time to shoot the driver, according to records.
Court records do not indicate how Torres-Rivera knew the victims or why he allegedly threatened them. The incident happened on South Church Street.
An officer said he spotted Torres-Rivera running from the scene. Police said he ran through four fenced-in backyards in the 1700 block of South Idaho Street. He allegedly admitted tossing the loaded Smith and Wesson 9mm against a fence in one of the yards.
Torres-Rivera reportedly told police where to find the handgun, which had one round in the chamber and nine in the magazine.
He now faces single counts of terroristic threats, reckless endangerment, simple assault, disorderly conduct, harassment and defiant trespass. After failing to post bail, Torres-Rivera was sent to Lehigh County Jail to await a preliminary hearing tentatively scheduled for April 12.