ALLENTOWN, Pa. - An Allentown man is dead after a shooting in New York City.

Police say 26 year-old Luis Colon was shot outside an apartment building in the Bronx Monday night, according to the New York City Police Department.

There's no word what he was doing there, or why he was shot.

Police are still investigating.

