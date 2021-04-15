ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A man led police on a chase from Lehigh to Berks County in a laundry truck stolen from a local hospital, authorities said.
The 23-year-old Allentown man stole a Hospital Central Services truck from St. Luke's Hospital in Allentown around 9:30 a.m. Thursday, state police said.
Troopers spotted the vehicle on Route 100 in Lower Macungie Township, and pursued it on 100 into Berks County, police said.
During the chase, the truck hit a parked vehicle near Route 100 and Buckeye Road in Lower Macungie Township.
Troopers were able to bring the stolen vehicle to a "controlled stop" at Route 100 and Kriebel Road in Hereford Township, officials said.
The driver, who's name was not released, was taken into custody.
No one was injured, state police said.