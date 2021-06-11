ALLENTOWN, Pa. | Investigators allege an Allentown woman put down a $100 deposit and agreed on a payment plan for the murder of her husband.
Allentown police charged Claudia Carrion, of South Delaware Street, with a single count of criminal solicitation to commit homicide after she allegedly tried to hire an undercover detective. District Judge Donna Butler arraigned the 44-year-old early Friday morning, setting bail at $500,000.
The Allentown Police Department’s vice unit received information from a confidential informant that a woman was trying to hire a hitman to kill her husband, according to the criminal complaint filed against Carrion. Investigators on Thursday afternoon conducted an undercover operation.
An undercover Allentown police detective met with Carrion, who “described in detail why she wanted her husband killed,” according to court records. Investigators said she referred to alleged abuse against her and her family.
Carrion allegedly agreed to pay $4,000 for her husband’s murder. She couldn’t pay the entire amount up front, so she allegedly paid the detective a $100 deposit after some negotiations. She was then taken into custody.
During an interview, Carrion told authorities that her husband had abused her and cheated on her with several other women. Investigators said she never contacted police about any instances of abuse.
She allegedly admitted to making the down payment in $20 bills and agreeing to pay weekly installments on the remaining $3,900. Police allege she also admitted that she tried unsuccessfully once before to hire someone to kill her husband.
Carrion failed to post bail and was sent to Lehigh County Jail to await a preliminary hearing tentatively scheduled for July 8.